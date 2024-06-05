Stop texting him to get his attention: 8 tips that really work

Tips to Getting His Attention

Texting a guy constantly won't get his attention and may lead him to ignore you. Instead, stop over-texting and try these eight strategies to build a relationship with him. These tips are designed to attract his interest and potentially turn your friendship into a romantic relationship.

Texting a guy constantly won't get his attention and may lead him to ignore you. Instead, stop over-texting and try these eight strategies to build a relationship with him. These tips are designed to attract his interest and potentially turn your friendship into a romantic relationship.





Read full article