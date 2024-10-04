Stop the ‘chobo’ – Counsellor Dr. Nanayaa Prempeh advises wives

Counsellor Dr. Nanayaa Prempeh

Source: Mynewsgh

Rev. Dr. Nanayaa Prempeh, a relationship coach, advised women to stop deducting "Chobo" from their husbands' housekeeping money, blaming rising prices.

Rev. Dr. Nanayaa Prempeh, a relationship coach, advised women to stop deducting "Chobo" from their husbands' housekeeping money, blaming rising prices. During a discussion on Joy Prime, she emphasized the importance of responsibility in marriage, stating that it requires maturity and commitment, not excuses or dishonesty.





