Stop the personal attacks and exaggerations – Nii Odartey Lamptey advises journalists

Nii Odartey Lamptey

Source: 3news

Celebrated broadcaster Nii Odartey Lamptey advised journalists to refrain from personal attacks, emphasizing attacking the role instead.

Speaking on 3FM Drive, he stressed the unattractiveness of scathing attacks and urged presenters to leave judgment to society.



Lamptey criticized the trend of journalists rushing stories without full facts, deeming it unethical.

He lauded GBC's adherence to standards, highlighting their avoidance of false stories and retractions.



Lamptey advocated for accuracy over sensationalism, cautioning against damaging reputations with premature or exaggerated reporting.



