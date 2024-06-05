Stop trivial discussions and support winning artistes – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Source: Mynewsgh

Stonebwoy, the 8-time Reggae and Dancehall 'Artiste of the Year' at the Ghana Music Awards, criticized the trend of trivial discussions on social media.

He emphasized the importance of using data for seeking information and supporting successful artists instead of indulging in meaningless chatter.



Stonebwoy highlighted the irony of having data and not utilizing it for constructive purposes, urging people to shift their mindset from trivial discussions to seeking valuable information.

He stressed the need to support artists who are excelling rather than engaging in fruitless debates.



Stonebwoy's remarks were made during an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast.



Read full article