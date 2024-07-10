Stretch Marks, What you should Know and How to Get Rid of them.

Do stretch marks go away?

Stretch marks occur due to the tearing of the epidermis from rapid growth during puberty, pregnancy, or weightlifting. Common areas include the stomach, breasts, upper arms, hips, and buttocks. During pregnancy, stretch marks affect 75-90% of women. Initially purple and smooth, they fade to white over time but rarely disappear without treatment. Remedies include vitamin E and possibly cocoa butter, though scientific evidence is limited. More invasive options include laser surgery and abdominoplasty. Natural solutions like aloe vera and grapefruit seed extract can aid prevention and healing, while vitamin E helps protect and repair the skin.

