Strongest passports in the world

Passport

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports using IATA data. Singapore leads with access to 195 visa-free countries. France, Germany, Japan, and Spain are second with 194 countries. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are third with 193. Belgium, Denmark, and the UK are fourth with 192. The U.S. ranks seventh with 188, while Estonia, Lithuania, and the UAE are ninth with 187. This ranking highlights the strength of diplomatic ties and the international mobility these passports offer.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 passports using IATA data. Singapore leads with access to 195 visa-free countries. France, Germany, Japan, and Spain are second with 194 countries. Austria, Finland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, South Korea, and Sweden are third with 193. Belgium, Denmark, and the UK are fourth with 192. The U.S. ranks seventh with 188, while Estonia, Lithuania, and the UAE are ninth with 187. This ranking highlights the strength of diplomatic ties and the international mobility these passports offer.





Read full article