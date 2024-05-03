Strongman attributes success of ‘Transformer’ to three-day fast

Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Strongman has revealed that his hit song "Transformer" gained traction due to his sacrifices, including fasting for three days.

During an interview on the Afternoon Show with Anita Akuffo, he shared that he sought divine guidance from God before releasing the track in 2017, especially since it marked his debut after departing from SarkCess Music.



Expressing the depth of his commitment, Strongman detailed his fasting regimen, abstaining from food from 6 am to 6 pm each day for three consecutive days.



He acknowledged the difficulty of the process but emphasized the remarkable outcome, stating, "Aside from Transformer, I don’t recall fasting for any other song... The fasting worked; as soon as we dropped it, it was everywhere."



Despite the success of "Transformer," Strongman admitted that he hasn’t undertaken such extreme measures again due to their challenging nature.

Nevertheless, he continues to seek spiritual guidance in his musical journey.



Currently, the rapper is promoting his latest EP, "God & Rap," which features collaborations with artists such as King Paluta, Kweku Darlington, Dope Nation, and Sevenkizs.



Known for his tracks like "Chilling," "Ohiani Asem," "Dear God," "Baby Girl," "Scar," and "Shame," Strongman remains dedicated to his craft while incorporating themes of faith and spirituality into his music.