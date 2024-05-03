Strongman unfazed by 5 consecutive TGMA snubs

Strongman

Ghanaian rapper Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman, has expressed his indifference towards being continuously snubbed at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) despite five years of nominations without any wins.

Currently nominated for the Best Rap Performance category at the 2024 TGMA, Strongman has amassed four consecutive Best Rapper nominations within the awards scheme, yet victory has eluded him each time.



In a recent interview on Joy Prime, Strongman candidly addressed his feelings regarding the nominations, revealing that while he once felt the sting of not clinching the award, he now remains unaffected.



He likened his mindset to hardened cement, emphasizing his resilience in the face of disappointment.

"In five years, I have been nominated for the Best Rapper award five times. I stand as the sole rapper in Ghana with such a track record, yet the irony lies in my inability to secure any of the awards," Strongman remarked.



Acknowledging his past frustrations, he remarked, "I used to let it bother me, but now, I've toughened up. My mentality is as solid as cement."