Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Suga: BTS star fined $11,500 for drink-driving

Suga Suga

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Suga, a member of BTS, was fined 15 million won ($11,500) for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 0.227%.

Suga, a member of BTS, was fined 15 million won ($11,500) for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 0.227%. After falling off the scooter near his home, he apologized for his behavior, acknowledging his responsibility and vowing to avoid such incidents in the future.



Read full article

Source: BBC