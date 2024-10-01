Suga: BTS star fined $11,500 for drink-driving

Suga

Source: BBC

Suga, a member of BTS, was fined 15 million won ($11,500) for driving an electric scooter while intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 0.227%. After falling off the scooter near his home, he apologized for his behavior, acknowledging his responsibility and vowing to avoid such incidents in the future.





