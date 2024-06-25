Entertainment

Entertainment
Supporting Mahama won’t affect my career – Nero X

Nero X Ndc Nero X

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

Nero X, known for his hit "Yawa Dey," has released a new song titled "Mahama for 2024" in support of National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama.

Addressing concerns that such endorsements could harm his music career, Nero X argues that political choices shouldn't punish artists.

He cites examples like Daddy Lumba and Mr Beautiful, who supported different parties without career repercussions.

Nero X believes his support for Mahama is based on the candidate's ability to lead, not career strategy.

The song, praised for its pro-Mahama message, emphasizes Mahama's past achievements and calls for his return to tackle national issues.

