Supreme Court adjourns judgement on FDA ban on celebrities in alcohol ads

The supreme court of Ghana

The Supreme Court of Ghana has postponed its verdict on the ban on celebrity endorsements in alcohol advertising, with no new date set.

Originally slated for May 8, 2024, the judgement delay was announced by Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo and her seven-member panel, following an adjournment on April 10, 2024.



Mark Darlington Osae, the plaintiff, shared the update on Facebook, expressing disappointment over the prolonged legal process.



The ban, instituted by the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) in 2015, aligns with WHO guidelines to protect minors from alcohol-related harm.



In 2020, singer Wendy Shay criticized the FDA and Gaming Commission for stifling celebrities' earnings, reigniting the debate.

Osae, also head of the Ghana Music Alliance, challenged the FDA's policy in 2022, citing constitutional violations regarding discrimination based on economic status and occupation.



High-profile musicians such as Shatta Wale and Kuami Eugene have joined the opposition, calling for the repeal of the ban.



