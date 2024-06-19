Supreme Court to rule on FDA ban on celebrity alcoholic advert today

The FDA's guideline, aimed at shielding minors from alcohol influence

Source: 3news

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its ruling today on a lawsuit challenging the FDA's ban on celebrities appearing in alcoholic beverage advertisements.

Mark Darlington Osae, manager of Reggie ‘N’ Bollie and Skrewfaze, initiated the case, arguing that the FDA's directive discriminates against celebrities and violates constitutional rights to equality.



The FDA's guideline, aimed at shielding minors from alcohol influence, has faced legal scrutiny, with Osae seeking its nullification.

This case has seen multiple delays in judgment, with today marking a pivotal decision regarding the constitutionality of banning celebrities from alcohol ads under Ghanaian law.



