Suzanne beat up our mother 'a couple of times' - Emeka Ike's brother vents

Emeka Ike and wife Suzanne

Victor Ike, the brother of actor, Emeka Ike has alleged that Suzanne, the estranged wife of the actor slapped him several times.

The musician made the revelation in defense of his brother who has been accused of assault by Suzanne and their first son, Michael.



In a series of posts on X, he also alleged that Suzanne beat up their mother "a couple of times."



"I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike by his ex-wife on



@Chude show & @lindaikeji blog. So: She slapped him on several occasions but now claims he is a wife-beater?" a part of Victor's post on X reads.



Victor further slammed Suzanne for involving their son in the feud, urging her to ensure he apologizes to his father.

This comes after the emergence of a voice note where Emeka is telling his son Michael to go and kill himself.





I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike by his Ex-wife on @Chude show & @lindaikeji blog. So;

-She slapped him on a number of occasion but now claims he is a wife beater?

-She was a signatory to his bank account, and when he was alerted that huge amounts were being pic.twitter.com/nTVIikolgy — Victor Ike (@victorikemusic) December 24, 2023

in charge of and subsequently ruined, and now she claims he never allowed her work?

She told lies against my mum,whom she beat up a couple of times. We had issues with my brother regarding this, but he was blinded by love. A woman he loved more than himself now wants to blackmail — Victor Ike (@victorikemusic) December 24, 2023