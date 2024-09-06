Swery’s “Traveller” Hits the Streets

Menu ›
Entertainment
Fri, 6 Sep 2024 Source: Mynewsgh
Swery's new single, "Traveller," a mid-tempo hiplife track, is gaining popularity with its soulful journey, inspirational lyrics, and catchy melodies. Produced by Kwame Agger, the song's uplifting message and Swery’s distinctive vocals are set to make waves on global playlists and airwaves.
