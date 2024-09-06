Swery’s “Traveller” Hits the Streets

Cover art

Source: Mynewsgh

Swery's new single, "Traveller," a mid-tempo hiplife track, is gaining popularity with its soulful journey, inspirational lyrics, and catchy melodies.

Swery's new single, "Traveller," a mid-tempo hiplife track, is gaining popularity with its soulful journey, inspirational lyrics, and catchy melodies. Produced by Kwame Agger, the song's uplifting message and Swery’s distinctive vocals are set to make waves on global playlists and airwaves.





Read full article