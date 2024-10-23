Entertainment

Swiss musician Dodo teams up with Wiyaala, Wanluv, Jimmy James, Niashun, Sir Jermaine

IMG 20241023 143220 By building bridges through music and storytelling, projects like 'Yopougon' play a vital role

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In the world of music, boundaries dissolve and cultures merge. A clear example is the unique collaboration between Swiss musician Dodo (Dominik Jud) and Ghanaian artiste Wiyaala and others from the African continent, a partnership that has not only created memorable music but also built bridges between continents and cultures.

