Swiss musician Dodo teams up with Wiyaala, Wanluv, Jimmy James, Niashun, Sir Jermaine

In the world of music, boundaries dissolve and cultures merge. A clear example is the unique collaboration between Swiss musician Dodo (Dominik Jud) and Ghanaian artiste Wiyaala and others from the African continent, a partnership that has not only created memorable music but also built bridges between continents and cultures.

Dodo’s Journey to His Roots



Dodo’s story is as unusual as it is inspiring. The Swiss hit maker, known for his vibrant music and innovative production, followed his dream to embark on a journey that would reconnect him with his African roots. Armed with a shipping container converted into a mobile music studio, he set off for Africa.



The journey was not only about creating music but also about understanding and celebrating the cultural diversity of Africa. Dodo’s container studio became a hub of creativity, where artists from South Africa, Ghana and the Cote D’Ivoire came together to make magic.



Wiyaala: The Lioness of Africa



Wiyaala, from Funsi, Ghana, is a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. Her powerful voice and dynamic performances have earned her the title “The Lioness of Africa.” Raised in a small village, Wiyaala’s music is deeply rooted in her cultural heritage. She’s a musical polyglot who sings in multiple languages, reflecting the rich linguistic tapestry of Ghana.

Beyond her music, Wiyaala is a role model and advocate for cultural preservation and women’s empowerment. Her journey from Funsi in Northern Ghana to international stages is a testament to her talent, resilience, and dedication to her roots.



Meeting and Creating Together



Dodo and Wiyaala’s paths crossed during Dodo’s African adventure. Their shared passion for music and cultural exchange led to a profound collaboration on Dodo’s album “Yopougon.” Named after a district in Abidjan, Ivory Coast where Dodo spent much of his childhood, “Yopougon” is a celebration of African rhythms and melodies. Wiyaala’s powerful vocals, combined with Dodo’s innovative production, created a unique crossover sound that has resonated with audiences worldwide on tracks such as “Bumpy Roads” and “Tell Money” which also featured Niashun from Ghana.



They weren’t alone in this endeavour. Dodo’s container studio became a melting pot of talent, featuring collaborations with other African artists Jimmy James from Côte d’Ivoire on the title track “Yopougon”, Sir Jermaine and Makhalangelo from South Africa on “Lost In Rands”, Niashun from Ghana on “Kotoka” and Wanlov The Kubalor also from Ghana on “Mango Tree”, Each artist brought their unique flavor to the mix, resulting in an album that is as diverse as it is cohesive.



African Perspectives

Besides the music, the album captures candid observations from the artists. Notably, Wiyaala boldly states that Africans exploit foreigners just as much as foreigners believe they’re exploiting Africans. This perspective is an eye-opener, challenging common narratives and offering a more balanced view of interactions between cultures. It’s these raw and unfiltered insights that make the album not just a musical journey but a thought-provoking experience.



The Afrilaax Concert



Upon returning to Switzerland, Dodo wanted to share the rich musical tapestry he had woven with the world. He organized a special concert in Laax, inviting the African artists he had collaborated with, including Wiyaala, Niashun and Jimmy James.



The concert showcased a seamless blend of Swiss and African musical traditions. The energy was palpable, and the audience vibed to the powerful performances and the stories behind the music.



Yopougon: The Film and Multimedia Event

In late 2023, Dodo’s journey was immortalized in a film titled “Yopougon — Way Back Home.” This documentary captured the essence of his travels, the recording sessions, and the beautiful moments of cultural exchange. To celebrate the film’s release, Dodo and Wiyaala performed live at multimedia events in Bluewin cinemas across Switzerland.



The 2024 Yopougon Tour



Building on the success of the film and the Laax concert, Dodo and Wiyaala are currently on the “Yopougon” tour throughout Switzerland in October 2024.



This tour is more than just a series of performances; it is a movement that brings people together, transcending geographical and cultural boundaries. Each concert is a celebration of diversity, unity, and the power of music to connect us all.



'Yopougon' is more than an artistic endeavour; it's a catalyst for positive change. By connecting cultures. It fosters mutual respect and understanding, empowers marginalized voices, promotes innovation and creativity, encourages economic development and inspires social and cultural dialogue.

The 2024 tour throughout Switzerland will further these benefits by bringing live, collaborative performances to audiences, creating spaces where people can experience cultural fusion first hand. Each concert is an opportunity to celebrate diversity, learn from one another, and strengthen the global community.



By building bridges through music and storytelling, projects like 'Yopougon' play a vital role in making the world more inclusive, compassionate, and connected. It's a powerful reminder that while we may come from different places, shared experiences and collaborative creativity can unite us all.



