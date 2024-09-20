Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

Sylvia Davis joins star-studded cast in psychological thriller 'Pawn', hitting cinemas this November

IMG 20240920 125005 Sylvia Efua Davis

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian actress Sylvia Efua Davis is taking her talents to the big screen once again, starring in the much-anticipated psychological thriller "Pawn."

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live