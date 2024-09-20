Sylvia Davis joins star-studded cast in psychological thriller 'Pawn', hitting cinemas this November
Sylvia Efua Davis
Ghanaian actress Sylvia Efua Davis is taking her talents to the big screen once again, starring in the much-anticipated psychological thriller "Pawn."
The film, set to hit cinemas in Ghana on November 2, 2024, promises a gripping blend of mystery, action, and suspense.
"Pawn" tells the story of a celebrated detective, played by Adjetey Annan, whose struggle with multiple personalities adds a unique twist to his mission of solving a series of brutal murders.
Sylvia Davis joins an impressive ensemble cast, including Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei and a host of stars, bringing her trademark intensity to what is shaping up to be one of the year’s most talked-about films.
Known for her enchanting performances in movies like “13 kinds of women by Redtv powered by UBA Ghana “ as a lead character, "Mechanical Love," "When I Die," "Take Me As I Am," and "Ashes of Affection", Sylvia Davis has built a reputation for taking on challenging and emotionally charged roles.
In "Pawn," she steps into a new kind of psychological drama, showing off her range alongside some of Ghana’s most celebrated entertainers. With its layered narrative and high-caliber cast, "Pawn" is poised to be a standout at the box office this November and Sylvia Davis’ performance is one to watch.
