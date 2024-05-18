TGMA 2024: I will wait for my time - Scott Evans

Scott Evans

Gospel artist Scott Evans humbly acknowledges his lack of deserving recognition in this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Despite being nominated for an award, Evans asserts that the timing for him to clinch any accolades has not yet arrived.



In an interview with Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz, Evans candidly expressed, "It is not my set time to win the TGMA Gospel Artist of the Year and Gospel Song of the Year, and I love to be honest with myself."



Reflecting on the past year, Evans recognized the exceptional performance of his songs but acknowledged other artists' dominance. He emphasized, "It is self-tickling, so I said to myself, it's not my time to win any of those awards, but I will win when my time comes."

Clarifying his stance, Evans affirmed that his statement wasn't self-deprecating but rather a testament to his confidence. "I don't think I am belittling myself with my statement but it deals with confidence. If I am not confident with what I have, I wouldn't be able to appreciate others," he stated.



Addressing the prevalence of self-doubt in the industry, Evans highlighted its detrimental effects on artists' success. He emphasized, "If you are an artiste and you are not able to do that, then you are destroying yourself."