TGMA 2024: Kofi Kinaata eyes reggae song of the year

Multiple award-winning highlife artist, Kofi Kinaata, sets sights on clinching the Reggae Song of the Year award at TGMA 2024, the only category he's yet to conquer.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day, Kinaata expressed his desire to secure the Reggae Song of the Year accolade, despite stiff competition from industry heavyweights like Samini, Stonebwoy, and Episode.



Nominated for his hit track 'Effiakuma Love', Kinaata believes the song stands strong in the category and hopes for a win.

Renowned for his songwriting prowess, having won the award four times consecutively, Kinaata attributes his success to extensive research and crafting lyrics that resonate with societal issues.



With the release of his EP, 'Kofi oo Kofi', featuring seven tracks, Kinaata continues to make waves in the music scene, available on all digital platforms.