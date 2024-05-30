TGMA: My ‘Truth’ song is the best written song in the Songwriter of the Year category – DSL

DSL

Source: 3news

Reggae Dancehall sensation DSL is eyeing the Songwriter of the Year accolade at the upcoming TGMA on June 1, despite earning three nominations.

His track 'Truth' has earned him a nod in this coveted category.



Confident in his work, DSL faces stiff competition from the likes of Perez Musik, Fameye, Akwaboah, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie.

Last year's Unsung Artiste winner, DSL, is determined to clinch the award.



The TGMA night, set for June 1 at the Accra International Conference Centre, promises to be a musical extravaganza, with eagerly anticipated categories like Artiste of the Year, alongside others such as Record of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.



