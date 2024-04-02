TGMA nominations: Sista Afia can reach out to us for the right thing to be done - Robert Klah

Sista Afia

Robert Klah, Head of Public Events and Communications for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), extends an invitation to Ghanaian artist Sista Afia to communicate any grievances regarding her exclusion from the 2024 nominee list.

The release of the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards nominee list on March 28, 2024, prompted Sista Afia to express her dissatisfaction on social media, alleging unfair treatment, particularly in light of her previous hit "Asuoden" not receiving nominations.



Questioning whether she had offended anyone within the organization, Sista Afia raised concerns about artists receiving nominations without formal submissions.



Addressing her grievances on Hitz FM on April 2, 2024, Robert Klah defended the nomination procedures of the scheme, emphasizing that Sista Afia had not caused offense to anyone within the organization, thus ruling out unjust treatment towards her.

Asserting accessibility, Klah welcomed Sista Afia to reach out directly, reaffirming adherence to standard nomination protocols.



Contrary to Sista Afia's claims, Klah dismissed allegations of artists receiving nominations without application, citing a rigorous research team responsible for identifying deserving nominees who are duly contacted in advance.



Encouraging transparency and dialogue, Klah urged any artists encountering similar concerns to engage with the TGMA board for resolution, assuring a fair process.