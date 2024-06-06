TGMAs 2024 Best New Artiste: King Paluta names Kwaw Kese, Asem as original inspirations

King Paluta

Source: Classfmonline

King Paluta, known for rapping, singing, and producing, credits his inspiration to Hiplife stars like Kwaw Kese and Asem.

Believing in a divine mission, he chose music out of love and a sense of calling.



With a career spanning over 15 years, his breakthrough came in 2023, collaborating with industry icons and releasing hits.

At the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards, he won two out of four nominations, performed his hit "Aseda," and was featured in a mini documentary.



His latest track, "More Money," featuring Sista Afia, adds to his repertoire, showcasing his versatility and continued success in the music industry.



