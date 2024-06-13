Taylor Swift fans make the earth move at Edinburgh gig

Taylor Swift

Source: BBC

Taylor Swift's three-night stint in Edinburgh drew over 200,000 fans, causing seismic activity detected up to 6km away.

The concerts featured energetic performances, notably shaking the ground during hits like "Shake It Off" and "Cruel Summer."



The Friday show was the most intense, with fans generating 23.4 newton-meters of force.

Swift's UK tour, set to be the highest-grossing in music history at over $2bn, includes 17 dates culminating in an eight-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.



The seismic phenomenon, captured by monitoring stations, showcased Scotland's enthusiastic concert culture, though it was unlikely felt beyond immediate vicinity.



