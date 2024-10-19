Teeno drops Afrofusion banger titled 'Nolow'

Menu ›
Entertainment
Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah
Teeno, a Berlin-based Afrobeat/Afrofusion artist from Ghana, returns with his single "Nolow," blending Afrobeat and amapiano. After a hiatus to focus on video direction, he's reignited his passion for music, showcasing his evolution with a diverse, self-produced sound influenced by his early exposure to various genres.
