Teeno drops Afrofusion banger titled 'Nolow'

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: Ameyaw Debrah

Teeno, a Berlin-based Afrobeat/Afrofusion artist from Ghana, returns with his single "Nolow," blending Afrobeat and amapiano.

Teeno, a Berlin-based Afrobeat/Afrofusion artist from Ghana, returns with his single "Nolow," blending Afrobeat and amapiano. After a hiatus to focus on video direction, he's reignited his passion for music, showcasing his evolution with a diverse, self-produced sound influenced by his early exposure to various genres.



