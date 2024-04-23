Teephlow prioritizes financial stability abroad over immediate fame in Ghana

Teephlow

Ghanaian hip hop artist Teephlow has addressed speculations about his career, firmly stating his preference for building wealth abroad rather than pursuing fame in Ghana.

Responding to comments about his time living in the US and allegations of fading relevance, Teephlow clarified his intentions in a video statement.



"I would rather hustle and make money in the US than stay broke in Ghana. I don't want to rely on others for support in my old age," Teephlow emphasized, underlining the importance of financial independence.

The artist, also known as Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, stressed that monetary stability outweighs mere fame, cautioning fellow artists against sacrificing long-term security for fleeting popularity.



Teephlow rose to prominence in 2012 through the “Next Big Thing in GH Hip Hop” Talent Hunt Show and released his debut single, “The Warning,” in 2014.