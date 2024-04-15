Tekno denies receiving ₦1bn in royalties from Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’

Tekno

Nigerian music sensation Tekno has firmly rejected ongoing rumors alleging that he received over ₦1 billion in royalties from Kizz Daniel for their collaborative hit song “Buga.”

The speculations circulating claimed that Tekno had publicly stated he earned royalties exceeding ₦1 billion from Kizz Daniel for their joint track “Buga.”



It was further reported that Tekno was entitled to 50% of all revenue generated by the song.



In response to these rumors, Tekno took to X (formerly Twitter) to dismiss what he described as a fabricated interview and vehemently cursed out whoever was responsible for its publication.



“Him money no reach, anybody wey put out that fake interview, thunder fire your mama,” Tekno tweeted.

For those asking for context pic.twitter.com/QLRnCW2Tof — Mykhearl Hola (@mykh_music) April 14, 2024

The track “Buga” was officially released on May 3, 2022, swiftly becoming one of Nigeria’s most celebrated songs, with a global audience participating in the dance challenge associated with it.Notably, during a political rally, former Liberian President George Weah enthusiastically joined in on the dance challenge for the song.