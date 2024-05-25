Tekno joins Mr Eazi’s EmPawa Africa as investor cum partner, drops new single

Tekno

Source: Classfmonline

Afrobeats star Tekno partners with Mr Eazi's emPawa Africa, becoming an investor and releasing his latest single "Wayo."

The song, produced by Tekno and ShugaVybz, explores themes of love and fidelity.



Its accompanying music video, directed by Dammy Twitch, depicts a heartfelt narrative set in Lagos.



Tekno's collaboration with emPawa Africa marks a pivotal moment in the African music industry, aiming to empower artists financially and creatively.

With over 2.5 billion streams and collaborations with global stars, Tekno's influence extends far beyond his vocal talents, shaping the rise of afrobeats worldwide.



He embarks on a North American tour starting June 7.



