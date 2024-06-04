Telenovelas are destroying our cultural identity – Fred Amugi

Fred Amugi

Source: 3news

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has expressed concerns that the abundance of foreign telenovelas on local TV networks is undermining Ghanaian culture.

He believes that the industry's lack of unity and fear of idea theft is hindering the creation of superior films that can compete continentally.



Amugi argues that the constant showing of foreign telenovelas, even in local languages, erodes Ghanaian culture and prioritizes "cheap things" over local creativity.

His concerns resonate with debates about globalization's impact on local cultures, as local content production declines in favor of dubbed foreign content.



