Terry Crews Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions | WIRED

Thu, 17 Oct 2024 Source: Wired

Terry Crews takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. Is Terry Crews vegan? Is Terry Crews related to Eddie Murphy? Is Terry Crews Terry Tate??

Catch Terry Crews as Bedlam this Friday, May 18th in Deadpool 2 and make sure to catch the season finale of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” on Sunday, May 20th

