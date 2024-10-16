Entertainment

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards: Complete Winners List

KendrickScreenshot 2024 10 16 044345.png Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: www.billboard.com

At the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner, taking home eight awards from his 11 nominations, including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us."

Despite leading the nominations with 12, Megan Thee Stallion left empty-handed.

Other notable winners included Nicki Minaj, whose Pink Friday 2 won Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Sexyy Red as Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist, and 50 Cent as Hustler of the Year.

Missy Elliott was crowned Best Live Performer, while Ghetts took home Best International Flow.

Source: www.billboard.com