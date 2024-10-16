The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards: Complete Winners List

Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner

At the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards, Kendrick Lamar emerged as the biggest winner, taking home eight awards from his 11 nominations, including Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Not Like Us."

Despite leading the nominations with 12, Megan Thee Stallion left empty-handed.



Other notable winners included Nicki Minaj, whose Pink Friday 2 won Hip-Hop Album of the Year, Sexyy Red as Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist, and 50 Cent as Hustler of the Year.

Missy Elliott was crowned Best Live Performer, while Ghetts took home Best International Flow.



