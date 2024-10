Source: Glitch Africa Studios

Enjoy unfiltered opinions, hilarious bants, and juicy confessions on ''The Rant, Bants, and Confession with Efia, Gisela and Princess.

Tune in weekly to listen to their perspective on social concerns and hot topics delivered in a fun, laid back and feel-good manner.



#therbcpod



#glitchafricapod

#theRBCpod



#headucator