The Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Tony Awards

2024 Tony Awards.png 2024 Tony Awards

Wed, 19 Jun 2024 Source: vogue.com

The 77th Tony Awards featured glamorous red carpet looks with elegant floor-length gowns and sophisticated attire. Highlights included Ariana DeBose in a colorful Oscar de la Renta ballgown, Alicia Keys in a custom red Gucci dress, Elle Fanning in a sleek Saint Laurent tuxedo, and Daniel Radcliffe in a lilac Todd Snyder tuxedo.

