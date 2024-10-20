Entertainment

The Chat: I’m not emotionally ready to feature in any movie – Kafui Danku

Kafui Danku

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: ghanaweekend.com

Renowned Ghanaian actress and producer Kafui Danku has revealed she is currently not emotionally prepared to take on a starring role in any film.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat, she explained her decision not to act in her upcoming film, Fear Women & Look, set for release on November 1, 2024.

Instead, Danku is focusing on content creation and social media series, enjoying her behind-the-scenes roles as a director and producer.

She expressed her passion for these creative outlets, allowing her to showcase her talents away from acting for the time being.

