The Chat: I’m not emotionally ready to feature in any movie – Kafui Danku

Renowned Ghanaian actress and producer Kafui Danku has revealed she is currently not emotionally prepared to take on a starring role in any film.

In an interview on Channel One TV’s The Chat, she explained her decision not to act in her upcoming film, Fear Women & Look, set for release on November 1, 2024.



Instead, Danku is focusing on content creation and social media series, enjoying her behind-the-scenes roles as a director and producer.

She expressed her passion for these creative outlets, allowing her to showcase her talents away from acting for the time being.



