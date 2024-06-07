The Lord dealt with me for ‘feeling powerful’ about casting demons – Archbishop Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Duncan Williams

Source: 3news

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams shared his early days as a pastor, recalling feeling powerful for casting out demons.

He recounted moments of spiritual manifestations in his church where he took credit for the miracles.



However, he later realized it wasn't his anointing but the presence of Jesus.



In a sermon, he urged humility and prayed for divine intervention in overlooked blessings.

Duncan-Williams confessed to sometimes taking credit for God's work, acknowledging the danger of pride.



His message emphasizes the importance of humility and recognizing God's sovereignty in ministry.



