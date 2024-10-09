Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

The Massive Tribe is set to launch debut single “Outerstellar” – A cosmic musical journey.

IMG 20241007 WA0010 The much-anticipated release will be followed by an exclusive Release Concert on November 2, 2024

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

After years of experimentation, innovation, and boundary-pushing creativity, The Massive Tribe, a dynamic collective of instrumentalists and vocalists, is set to release their debut single, “Outerstellar”, on November 1, 2024.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live