The Mitch brothers unveil a nostalgic tribute to the Motherland with MB26 celebration

The Mitch brothers

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

As the stars align for a spectacular birthday celebration, the Mitch brothers unveil the theme for their much-anticipated MB26 gala – “The Motherland.”

Set to take place on 20th December, this gala promises to be an extraordinary journey back in time, inviting guests to relive the cultural splendor of Africa during the 1980s and 1990s.



This year, the Mitch brothers are elevating the celebration to new heights, urging guests to embody the authentic spirit of a bygone era.



In a departure from the norm, the Mitch brothers are inviting attendees to immerse themselves in the distinctive charm of the past, where men draped themselves in authentic African fabrics and women elegantly adorned themselves in the traditional Kaba and Slit attire.



The Mitch brothers are channeling their creativity into transforming MB26 into a timeless homage to the Motherland.



The Motherland gala is poised to be an elegant affair, where every guest will play a pivotal role in recreating the iconic fashion trends of the 1980s.



Embracing authenticity, the dress code is a strict adherence to the theme, with an emphasis on timeless elegance. Attendees are encouraged to leave behind contemporary trappings - no stylish appearances, no heavy makeup, no frontal hair, no corset outfit and definitely no stylish heels or bags.

The Mitch brothers have set guidelines that prohibit watches and bracelets unless they possess an aged charm that fits the theme.



As the Motherland beckons, the Mitch brothers invite you to step into a bygone era, where the simplicity and authenticity of African fashion take center stage.



The MB26 celebration promises an unforgettable night of cultural resonance, paying homage to a time when style was a reflection of tradition and heritage.







