The Nation needs to build a statue for me – Maame Dokono

Grace Omaboe

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, known as Maame Dokono, has called for a statue to be erected in her honor, citing her significant contributions to the Ghanaian movie industry.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, she expressed that while a park is named after her, a statue would better reflect her impact and legacy for future generations.

She noted her inclusion in textbooks and emphasized that while she’s not demanding it, she would be grateful for such an honor.



