Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Entertainment
0

The New Luxury Traveler Isn’t Who You Think

GettyImages 1516440402 2048x1366 (1) The Lexury Traveller

Tue, 4 Jun 2024 Source: forbesafrica

A McKinsey report reveals that over a third of the $239 billion luxury travel market is driven by non-millionaires, especially young travelers under 40. This "aspiring luxury" segment, with net worths between $100,000 and $1 million, spent $84 billion last year and is rapidly growing, particularly in Asia.

A McKinsey report reveals that over a third of the $239 billion luxury travel market is driven by non-millionaires, especially young travelers under 40. This "aspiring luxury" segment, with net worths between $100,000 and $1 million, spent $84 billion last year and is rapidly growing, particularly in Asia.



Read full article

Source: forbesafrica