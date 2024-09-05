Menu ›
The best compliment for an actor is when viewers are unable to distinguish you from the character – Edward Agyekum Kufuor
Thu, 5 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Veteran Ghanaian actor Edward Agyekum Kufuor recounted a humorous incident on TV3's The Afternoon Show.
A friend smacked him at the gym, mistaking him for his unfaithful character in the film *Adam’s Apple*.
Kufuor saw it as a high compliment, indicating his acting was so convincing it blurred reality.
