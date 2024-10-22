The best times to visit Portugal

Form the Douro Valley to the Algarve, plan your visit to Portugal with our seasonal guide. Shutterst

Source: Lonely Planet

Portugal has a packed calendar of traditional celebrations, decadent food festivals, outdoor concerts and many other events. Summer is the time to catch the biggest range of activities, but in truth, there’s always something happening here. Festivals aside, it’s not easy to pin down the best month to visit Portugal – that really depends on what you’re after. For outdoor activities in the south, go in winter when the crowds are thinnest, the prices are lowest, and the weather is pleasant but not hot. For beach days with plenty of time in the surf, summer is when the water temperatures are warmest. A shoulder season visit to the north, when it's not so rainy and there aren't crowds of tourists everywhere, is the perfect time for urban exploration and hiking adventures.





