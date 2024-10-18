“The fans don’t need this enmity’’ – Shatta Wale savage reply to Stonebwoy’s birthday wish

Menu ›
Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale responded to Stonebwoy's birthday wish on X, disagreeing with the term "differences" and criticizing unhealthy competition.
Dancehall artist Shatta Wale responded to Stonebwoy's birthday wish on X, disagreeing with the term "differences" and criticizing unhealthy competition. Stonebwoy had wished Shatta a long life despite their rivalry, while Shatta Wale emphasized that rivalry harms fans, marking a notable exchange between the two musicians.
