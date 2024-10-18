Entertainment

“The fans don’t need this enmity’’ – Shatta Wale savage reply to Stonebwoy’s birthday wish

Shatta Wale And Stonebwoy 33 E1724478089156 750x536.jpeg Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale

Fri, 18 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanaweekend

Dancehall artist Shatta Wale responded to Stonebwoy's birthday wish on X, disagreeing with the term "differences" and criticizing unhealthy competition. Stonebwoy had wished Shatta a long life despite their rivalry, while Shatta Wale emphasized that rivalry harms fans, marking a notable exchange between the two musicians.



