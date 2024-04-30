The history of waist beads in Ghana

Waist beads

Jewelry in Africa is seldom just ornamental; rituals, religion, and ceremonies play a large part. The use of African beads and the art of bead making in Ghana originated from the Krobo people, and they are traditionally considered a status symbol representing wealth and financial success.





Waist beads are predominantly worn by women and symbolize sensuality, spiritual welfare, fertility, and femininity.



Waist bead is also known as “African Lingerie”, it comes as single or multiple strands of beads made from various kinds of glass, metal, crystal, bone and wooden beads that are worn around the waist and stomach.



You may have seen them being sold in local markets or even by local people walking around the streets with long straps of different colorful beads hanging from their arms. Yes, these are the waist beads! The use of beads has changed from how it was used in the past to modern days.



Waist beads are considered a symbol of sensuality and femininity. However, it is not the primary reason. Some women in Ghana wear it to seduce their men as we may use lingerie for seduction.

What is the purpose of waist beads?







There are various reasons why a woman may wear waist beads. As fashionable as it appears, in some parts of Africa, waist beads have specific histories, meanings, and symbols attached to them.



While the present-day might refer to some as myths or superstitious, there are several reasons why waist beads are part of the African tradition.



Symbol of transiting from childhood to adulthood In some African societies, female children are given waist beads by their moms once they get their first period as a symbol of reaching another stage of life, or in other words, symbolizing the transition from childhood to adulthood, like in the traditional Dipo rites for Krobo girls.

Body Shaping







Waist beads are fitted to the size of the woman’s abdomen and a slight change in the usual position of the waist beads symbolizes a difference in weight. if you’re reducing size or weight, the beads on your waist will roll lower, and if you’re gaining weight, then they will become tighter.



It is also believed that wearing these beads from a younger age improves the fine curves African women are known for.



Intimacy





Women use waist beads during intimate setups to enchant their lovers. Some believe that having them improves their chances of conceiving during intimate relations. The Krobo and Ashanti communities of Ghana add bells and larger beads on waists to ensure that a woman notifies nearby suitors that she is fertile.







Normally waist beads are worn under the clothes so that they can be seen only during intimate moments with your lover. In some cultures, these waist beads signify purity and are only to be taken off by her husband on their wedding night.



Symbolize femininity and sensuality

Apart from being a beautiful, colorful fashion accessory nowadays, they can be worn by women from all age groups, body sizes, and body types. In Ghana it allows women to symbolize their femininity, show off their wealth, and for practical reasons such as anchoring clothes used during their monthly cycle.



The meanings by color The African waist beads come in all kinds of shapes and colors. Every color has a meaning and this meaning varies with every tribe – it’s kind of like visual dialects. Let’s have a look at some of the meanings by color.







Brown: Earth & Stability Purple: Royalty, spirituality and wisdom Black: Power & protection Gold: Good health, power and wealth Blue: Loyalty & truth White: Light, truth & purity Yellow: Energy, joy & happiness Green: Abundance, fertility, nature & prosperity Orange: Courage, self-confidence & vitality Red: Confidence & vitality Pink: Care, beauty, love & kindness Turquoise: Communication & self-awareness