The hit Thai film moving TikTokers to tears

A still from 'How to make millions before grandma dies'

Source: BBC

The Thai film "How to Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" has captivated audiences across Southeast Asia with its poignant portrayal of a young man, M, navigating his complex feelings while caring for his dying grandmother.

As M schemes to secure her fortune, he unexpectedly finds himself emotionally drawn to her.



Inspired by the scriptwriter's personal experiences, the movie blends dark comedy with heart-wrenching moments, resonating deeply with viewers who have shared tearful reactions on TikTok and other platforms.

Despite its morally ambiguous characters, particularly M and his scheming family, the film's exploration of familial conflicts has struck a universal chord, prompting reflections on love, loss, and the complexities of family dynamics.



