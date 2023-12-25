The meeting that changed Ama Tundra’s life for good

Ama Tundra

She became a school dropout during her days at Kumasi Polytechnic and still couldn’t further her education even after giving birth.

Her lack of interest, coupled with her desire to assist her mother in taking care of the family, informed her decision to seek employment instead of pursuing further schooling.



When Ama Tundra sat with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, the actress was proud of her decision to work although she indicated that getting pregnant along the way was problematic.



“First, I knew I had disappointed my mother. But she was always encouraging me,” said Ama Tundra as she recounted how a meeting with her uncle opened doors for her.



“My mother was interested in politics and supported the NPP at Abusuakuruwa. She suggested to me to be a secretary at the polling station, but I told her I wasn’t interested in politics. Later, I agreed to do it because she had done a lot for me and turning down her suggestion was awkward for me. They used to meet on weekends. I did this without any earnings, but I was taken care of. This was about 9 years ago.”



According to Ama Tundra in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, her uncle, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, one of the renowned Highlife musician, got her into movies after her mother introduced her to him after taking up the challenge to be a secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) polling station.

“Through this, I met my uncle. My mother introduced me to Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, who is a staunch member of the NPP,” she narrated. “My mother told him what I had been through, and he requested my mother hands me over to him. He then took me to movie director Justice K Bentum for a role in ‘Oh My Father.’ So, after that, I had a couple of offers. I later met my manager Kyinkyinatwan, Dr Like, Shefo, and a host of others who were also into film.”



Ama Tundra has become a prominent figure in the film industry, particularly on YouTube, where her movies and skits are shared for public consumption. Over the past eight years, she has gained popularity and had the opportunity to travel to Europe and other countries for various acting roles. Ama Tundra proudly asserts her independence and takes pride in the person she has become.



She said: “The path I took has really been helpful. I became a dropout but found life in movies. Now, I am independent, I’ve told my mother to stop working because of her health so I take care of her.”







