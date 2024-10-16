Entertainment

‘The person I could have loved forever is dead’ – Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola on why she is unmarried at 54

Bimbo Akintola 615x410 Bimbo Akintola

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: 3news

Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola, 54, revealed she hasn’t remarried since her true love passed away.

In a recent interview, she emphasized the importance of finding a genuine connection, stating, “I won’t marry just to please others.”

However, she remains open to love if she finds someone worthy of a lifelong commitment.

