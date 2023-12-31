The weddings that trended most in 2023

Kalybos and his wife

The year 2023 presented us with a mouth-watering and luxurious marriage ceremony that caught the attention of the public with social media buzzing with reactions.

Personalities from the political and entertainment circles tied the knot in a fashionable way that got people talking because of the way and manner in which weddings were held luxuriously and extravagantly.



Some of the personalities whose weddings trended and made waves on social media in the year 2023 include, the Deputy Head of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Nadia Adongo, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter, Mandy, Omanye Royal Wedding, Nana Agradaa and Kalybos.



In this piece, GhanaWeb brings you the list of weddings that trended in the year 2023 under review



1. Nadia Adongo and Kwesi Fynn







2023 kicked off with another plush wedding that took social media by storm.



The Deputy Head of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Nadia Adongo, and her sweetheart, Kwesi Fynn, registered in the book of ‘trendsetting weddings’ in Ghana as their ceremony was indeed a sight to behold.



Held in one of the top-rated hotels in Ghana, Kempinski, every bit of their wedding was characterized by luxury and the finest of class.



The grooms’ convoy lined up vehicles ranging from Rolls Royce, Ferraris, Lexus SUVs, Cadillac escalades, Land cruiser V8s, Porches, and many other exotic engines to the event grounds.



In a green, purple, and gold-themed colour, social media witnessed a ‘fairy-tale-like’ décor, a train of groomsmen and bridesmaids, a host of celebrities, performances from musicians, and many more.



The likes of First Lady, Samira Bawumia, Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, Freedom Jacob Caesar (Cheddar), Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah, popular Ghanaian business mogul Kofi Boat, King Promise, Nana Boro, and many others were spotted at the wedding grounds.



2. Mandy and George





The wedding ceremony of Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s daughter brought together some of Ghana’s crème de la crème under one big roof.



The popular Ghanaian business mogul’s daughter, Mandy, got married to her sweetheart, George, in a plush ceremony witnessed at her father’s East Legon residence, on October 5.



One of the highlights from the event was the presence of high-profile individuals such as; billionaire Ibrahim Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar, Dr. Kwame Osei Despite, Fadda Dickson, Dr. Kofi Abban, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Juluis Debrah, all members of the East Legon Executive Club and many others.



That was not all, some astute showbiz and media personalities including the likes of Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Abeiku Santana, Adjeytey Annan, MOG, Emmy Africa CEO Kojo Soboh, MzGee, and many others were also present.



In a couple of videos that flooded the internet, these individuals were spotted in their expensive fits, having a good time and interacting with their peers.



Sticking to the theme of the event, that is ‘Royalty’, they were either adorned in rich Kente cloth or white apparel.



3. Prince Alvin and Shantel (Omanye Royals)







One of the most interesting events of 2023 was the sudden arrival of the Omanye Royal Kingdom.



It was surprising for many that out of the blue, the Omanye Royal Kingdom popped up.



The arrival of the supposed kingdom was fuelled by the marriage ceremony between Omanye Royal Kingdom's Prince Alvin and his beautiful bride Shantel.

The ceremony which was held at the Aburi Botanical Garden generated a lot of questions about the kingdom as most people kept wandering where they came from.



On their website, omanye.org, they were described as a kingdom that “acknowledges and values the distinct perspectives that different communities bring to our understanding of the world.



Despite the unprecedented challenges and divisions, we confront, our communities possess the ingenuity to craft solutions that steer us towards a more promising and inclusive future, benefiting everyone.



“It is unfortunate that certain global trends have fueled division for narrow interests, rather than recognizing the collective benefits of mutual support and cooperation.



Embracing the concept of being each other’s keepers is crucial for the progress and prosperity of all.



4. Nana Agradaa and Asiamah







Evangelist Patricia Oduro, popularly known as Agradaa officially tied the knot with her junior pastor, Asiamah in a private wedding session.



Earlier, Nana Agradaa was flaunting her junior pastor Asiamah on social media and made claims of a possible wedding should things go as planned.



In a video shared by GhPage TV on Instagram and sighted by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa was clad in her all-white wedding apparel with her husband, pastor Asiamah also in his white attire to match the occasion.



Nana Agradaaa while taking the wedding vow and putting the ring on Asiamah’s finger was heard saying, “I Mrs. Patricia Asiamah take you [Asiamah] as my lovely husband. I will love you and I will care for you forever. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Amen.”



The details of the marriage ceremony were not made known before the event with the images and videos circulating on social media afterwards.

5. Kalybos and Antwiwaa







Comedian, Richard Kweku Asante popularly known as Kalybos tied the knot with his fiancée, Antwiwaa.



The couple celebrated their traditional wedding on Friday, November 10, followed by a star-studded white wedding on Saturday.



The joyous occasion was graced by various celebrities including Prince David Osei, James Gardiner, Bismarck The Joke, and Ahoufe Patricia.



The presence of these notable figures added an extra layer of glamour to the nuptial festivities.



Captured in videos and pictures shared on Instagram, Kalybos and his bride, Antwiwaa were a vision of radiance, adorned in stunning purple and gold Kente, symbolising the richness and uniqueness of their union.



The vibrant colours mirrored the joyous atmosphere surrounding the couple's special day.



6. Muntaka and Fatima (Northern couples)







An extravagant wedding video of a couple from the North got social media users talking.



In a video posted on TikTok by Jadeite Imperial, a couple by the name of Muntaka and Fatima faithfully adhered to the rules of a typical northern traditional wedding.

The couple dressed in stunning northern clothes for their wedding, which portrayed the culture so well, that it came off as unusual in the eyes of many internet users.



The gathering was drawn in by the stunning purple, grey, and white woven textiles worn by the bridesmaids and groomsmen.



The groom wore a blue and pink fugu that he matched with his wife, Fatima.



Without the opulent cars that marched Muntaka and Fatima from Kempinski to their wedding location, their union would not have been complete.



The fleet included a Ferrari, a 1960 Chevrolet that the groom drove to the wedding, a Rolls Royce, a Porsche, some of the newest Mercedes-Benz cars, BMWs, and others.



A joyful crowd greeted the pair at the location, and a traditional drum ensemble performed music for the guests to dance.



The aforementioned weddings were the most trended ones take took place in the year 2023.



SB/BB