Versace proposed the controversial act to promote his upcoming song

Source: Ghpage

Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo revealed on Accra FM that breaking musician Theo Versace's car windscreen was staged for publicity.

Versace proposed the controversial act to promote his upcoming song, assuring Poloo he would replace it, which he did.

Poloo, known for creating controversy, agreed as an actress.



Read full article