Bisa Kdei

Source: 3news

Ghanaian highlife singer Bisa Kdei criticized the country’s economic crisis, attributing it to the selfishness of leaders. In a Showbiz 360 interview, he urged Ghanaians to vote wisely, highlighting that politicians often fail to fulfill their promises, which contributes to ongoing hardships in the nation.





