There is no love in the kumawood industry again - Mavis Adjei

Kumawood actress Mavis Adjei has expressed concern over the decline in unity and warmth within the Kumawood film industry.

In an interview with ZionFelix at the Ghana Music Awards launch in Amsterdam, Adjei highlighted the contrast between the current and past atmospheres on set.



She reminisced about the close-knit relationships and mutual support she once enjoyed but noted a significant shift towards a less collaborative environment today.



Adjei lamented, “I’ve been on set recently, and the atmosphere wasn’t conducive; there’s no sense of togetherness or love.”

She urged current actors to remain humble and respectful, acknowledging the industry’s ongoing evolution.



“If you feel big, that’s no problem, but remember that when you arrived, someone else was there, and someone will come after you,” she added.



Read full article