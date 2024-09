Ghanaian actress and musician Efia Odo has clarified her relationship with fellow musician King Promise, stating they are strictly friends.

In a recent statement, she emphasized that their connection is entirely platonic, dismissing rumors of a romantic involvement.



Efia Odo noted that their close friendship sometimes leads to misunderstandings, with many mistakenly believing they are an item.

“King Promise and I are just good friends. I’ve known him long before he became King Promise; I knew him as Greggi. There’s absolutely no sexual relationship between us,” she said.



