Beatz Vampire and Olivetheboy

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian music producer Beatz Vampire praised rising artist Olivetheboy for his exceptional songwriting skills in an interview on Agyenkwa FM.

He claimed that no other Ghanaian artist writes as well, comparing Olivetheboy to Kofi Kinaata and Akwaboah.

Their collaboration began in 2021, leading to the success of Olivetheboy’s hit "GoodSin."



